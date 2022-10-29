Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Omaha people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.