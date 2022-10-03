 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Omaha community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

