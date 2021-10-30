Oct. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, Omaha temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.