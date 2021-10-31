Omaha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Omaha area Monday. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
