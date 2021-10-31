 Skip to main content
Oct. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Omaha area Monday. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

