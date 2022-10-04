This evening in Omaha: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 55F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Omaha. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
