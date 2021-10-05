This evening in Omaha: Generally fair. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Omaha community. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
