Oct. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: Generally fair. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Omaha community. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.