Omaha's evening forecast: Clear. Low 53F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Omaha will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
