Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: Partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Omaha. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

