This evening in Omaha: A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
