Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Omaha area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

