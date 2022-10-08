Oct. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Omaha community. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.