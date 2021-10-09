 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Oct. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Omaha will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert