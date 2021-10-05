'Off the charts' rainfall rates led to downtown Omaha deluge, exposing flood control weak spot

And while many millions of dollars have been spent building dams and levees along the metro area’s Papillion Creek system, those don’t protect downtown because downtown is in a watershed separate from the Papio Creek system, said John Winkler, general manager of the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District. Those dams and levees lessen the flood risk to Sarpy County and central and western Douglas County. The Papillion creeks all stayed within their banks.

Instead, the only defense against the August flash flooding was the capacity of the city’s sewer system. And that system, Theiler said, is built to a 10-year or less storm frequency. In areas developed since about the 1950s or 1960s, sewers are designed to a 10-year storm frequency. Sewers built before that may be less robust, he said.

In addition to a drainage system being overmatched by extreme rainfall, urban flooding can be compounded by clogged sewer inlets, Winkler said. In many areas of Omaha, sewer inlets are matted with leaves, sticks and litter; in some areas, they are covered by sandbags because of nearby construction.

Increased heavy rains are an expected consequence of climate change. That’s because a warmer planet holds more water vapor in its atmosphere, so there is more water to wring out.