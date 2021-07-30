 Skip to main content
Omaha area could see rain Friday evening; Friday morning's official total was .45 of an inch
Parts of the Omaha area got drenched Friday morning, while other areas didn't see a drop of rain.

Officially, Omaha recorded .45 of an inch of rain at Eppley Airfield. Council Bluffs' official total was .19 of an inch. Richard Behrens, a Florence resident who keeps track of precipitation totals at his home, reported .23.

National Weather Service radar estimated that some parts of Douglas County received more than an inch of rain, said Taylor Nicolaisen, a Valley-based meteorologist.

Even though some spotty rain might occur Friday afternoon, he said, the best chance for rain is between 6 p.m. and midnight. Some of the storms that hit the area may be severe, he said, with hail, strong winds and, possibly, some localized flooding.

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

