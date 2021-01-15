Omaha area gets 1 to 3 inches of snow; dry, less windy weekend ahead

The high winds and snow that blew into the Omaha area Thursday into Friday will likely taper off by Saturday morning.

Wind gusts that reached 60 mph Friday reduced visibility and caused more than 1,100 power outages throughout the Omaha Public Power District in the morning.

By 5 p.m., OPPD had restored power to all but 39 customers, and crews were working to replace a pole near Springfield that would restore power to 36 of the 39 customers, according to the utility’s website.

The winds also uprooted a tall evergreen tree in a west Omaha neighborhood.

“It was quite an unusual sound,” Justin Spooner said of his neighbor’s tree falling near 108th Street and West Center Road.

The tree missed a house and cars on its way down, so “no damage came from it, luckily,” he said.

Windblown snow also led to crashes on roadways across Nebraska. State troopers had responded to about 150 weather-related incidents by 4:30 p.m., the Nebraska State Patrol said in a tweet.

The strong winds were expected to diminish overnight Friday.

“The worst is definitely behind us,” said Van DeWald, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service.