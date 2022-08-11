Omaha area officially back in drought conditions

Excessive heat combined with insufficient rain has pushed the Omaha metro area back into drought.

The U.S. Drought Monitor, published weekly by the National Drought Mitigation Center, estimates that 95% of the state is in drought or near drought, up 5 percentage points from the week before.

The only area of the state not excessively dry is in southeast Nebraska, according to the center, which is housed at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Hot weather is expected to continue for the next few days, with highs in the 90s Friday and Saturday. Rain is possible on Sunday night into next week, though current forecasts by the National Weather Service don't expect significant moisture in the area.

The change in drought status takes into account the rain that fell Sunday into Monday, which brought .88 of an inch of rain to Omaha, based on readings at Eppley Airfield.

Nebraska's long-term outlook favors cooler-than-average weather from mid- to late August, according to the national Climate Prediction Center.