Omaha area's best upcoming chance for rain is night of Memorial Park concert

Intermittent storm chances are in the forecast every day into early next week and could prove a spoiler for Saturday night's concert and fireworks show in Omaha.

Through Tuesday, the period most likely to bring rain and storms in the Omaha metro area is Saturday evening and overnight, when rain chances range from 50% to about 70%. Otherwise, the forecast calls for a 15% to 30% chance of rain at various periods.

The good news is that the front is expected to usher in cooler weather. Friday and Saturday are forecast to see highs in the 90s and a heat index above 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. But by Sunday, highs are forecast in the 80s.

The City of Omaha Celebrates America concert and fireworks show is set for 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Park.

Elvis Costello and Wyclef Jean will headline the free event. The concert is normally held around the July 4th holiday but was canceled last year because of COVID-19.

If storms materialize, the concert and fireworks show will be canceled again and not rescheduled, according to the promoter, Vic Gutman & Associates.