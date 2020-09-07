Omaha area's hot, dry summer ends on a hot, dry note, but much-needed rain is on the way

That sounds good, Fech said, but reality has a way of interfering.

“It’s usually difficult to water everything in your yard,” he said.

What might be priorities? A family with kids might want a healthy lawn for them to play on; someone who spends time socializing outdoors might want to keep a shade tree healthy, or a privacy hedge. Focus first on keeping your most important areas watered and healthy, and then whatever time you have left over, give to the rest of your yard.

To determine whether and how much to water, use the screwdriver test. Sink a screwdriver into the ground, and if you can’t easily get it 12 inches down, it probably needs water. If it comes up dusty, the ground is dry; if it comes up with mud or wet dirt clinging to it, you don’t need to water. A good rule of thumb most of the time is an inch of water a week and more during hot periods.

Just about all of Iowa and much of Nebraska are dry, but those areas aren’t as bad off as Omaha and western Iowa. In Lincoln, it was the city’s 61st driest summer.

This summer’s heat in Omaha was noteworthy in that it was persistently hot with virtually no record heat. One daily record was set: The temperature failed to drop below 77 degrees on the morning of June 9, setting a new record “high low.”