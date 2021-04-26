 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha breaks 90 degrees about three weeks earlier than normal
0 comments

Omaha breaks 90 degrees about three weeks earlier than normal

What to do for a tornado watch versus tornado warning.

After a winter of COVID-19, who can blame folks for going a little crazy on the region's first 90-degree day?

hammel2

Ryan Hopkins and Carah Criner sunbathe on the roof of their home in Lincoln on Monday.

Ryan Hopkins and Carah Criner found an antidote to cabin fever by climbing onto the roof of the Lincoln home they rent. The duo's sunbathing gave a whole new definition to "sun deck."

Lincoln and Omaha had both reached 91 degrees by 4:30 p.m.

For Omaha, that's about three weeks ahead of average, according to the National Weather Service. (The average high for this time of year in Omaha is 67.)

Indeed, only 211 days separate Monday from Omaha's last 90-degree day, according to the weather service. That makes this the shortest such period since 2011-12, when only 200 days separated the two.

On average, Omaha first hits 90 degrees on May 15. Its earliest 90-degree day on record was March 25, 1907, when the temperature hit 91.

Omaha has a chance for much-needed rain Tuesday night into Wednesday. The metro area has received only about half the rainfall of an average April, according to the weather service.

The weather cools off midweek, with highs around 70 on Wednesday and Thursday and back around 80 over the weekend.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

0 comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert