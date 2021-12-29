Omaha could get 4 inches of snow Friday night into Saturday

The odds of heavy snow in the Omaha metro area have increased, with the snow expected to arrive in the overnight hours Friday into Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service, in an updated forecast issued late Wednesday afternoon, said that Omaha has a 56% chance of receiving at least 4 inches of snow Friday night into Saturday.

It is warning that travel is likely to be hazardous Friday night into Saturday morning. In Omaha, snow may not start until after midnight Friday.

Bitterly cold weather is expected to accompany the storm.

"The roads are expected to be snow covered and slick. Travel will become difficult especially in southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa," the weather service said.

Ahead of the New Year's Eve storm, the National Weather Service office in Valley was expecting a dusting of snow in the Omaha area on Wednesday, with maybe 1½ inches of snow along the Iowa-Missouri state line.

"We kind of knocked down the snow south of here a little bit," said Taylor Nicolaisen, a Valley-based meteorologist. "Originally, we had some spots in southwest Iowa getting up to 2 inches."

