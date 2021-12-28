Omaha could get dusting of snow Wednesday; first big storm of season could ring in new year

Update 11:35 a.m. Wednesday:

The National Weather Service office in Valley is expecting a dusting of snow in the Omaha area on Wednesday, with maybe 1½ inches of snow along the Iowa-Missouri state line.

"We kind of knocked down the snow south of here a little bit," said Taylor Nicolaisen, a Valley-based meteorologist. "Originally, we had some spots in southwest Iowa getting up to 2 inches."

The weekend outlook is unchanged, Nicolaisen said, but the weather service on Wednesday afternoon will put out maps with expected snowfall totals.

Bitterly cold weather and blowing snow are likely to welcome in the new year in eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa on Friday night.

The only question for forecasters is whether this area will be in the bull’s-eye for the region’s first major snowstorm.

Becky Kern, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said now’s the time to dig out the snow shovel, gas up the snow blower and otherwise prepare.

“The cold is coming,” she said. “The uncertainty is how much snow and where.”