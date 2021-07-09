 Skip to main content
Omaha could get severe weather Saturday; high wind is biggest threat
Tether your inflatable swimming pools, Omaha. The city could be in for a windy start to Saturday.

Storms are expected to move through the area about 2 a.m., bringing with them the potential for severe weather.

The biggest threat will likely be wind gusts between 60 and 70 mph, said Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service based in Valley.

Once the severe weather blows through, rain is forecast to wrap up in the Omaha area about 6 p.m., Nicolaisen said.

Because of the threat of rain, a Three Dog Night concert scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Holland Center's outdoor venue will move indoors to the Holland Center's Kiewit Hall. 

Sunday brings another chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Highs Saturday and Sunday are expected to be in the upper 70s, with warmer temps and clear skies returning Monday. 

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

