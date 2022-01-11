Omaha could see snow and rain on Friday

After an unseasonably warm midweek, snow and rain are possible in Omaha Friday.

A significant storm is forecast to drop out of Canada and travel south from Minnesota into Missouri.

Eastern Nebraska is expected to get a glancing blow, but could catch more if the storm shifts to the west.

The National Weather Service has a high degree of confidence in the storm occurring. What remains uncertain is its exact path. As of Tuesday evening, central Iowa was expected to catch the brunt of the storm.

The weather service says there could be a "tight gradient" in snowfall, which means that snowfall amounts could ramp up significantly over a short distance, so the storm bears watching.

Snow might begin falling in the Omaha metro in the predawn hours of Friday and continue through the day. The highest likelihood for precipitation is in the afternoon.

It's possible, that as the day warms, the snow could shift to a rain-snow mix. By Friday night, precipitation should taper off.

Highs on Friday are forecast in the mid-30s.