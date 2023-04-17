Omaha and eastern Nebraska can expect a variety of weather this week, from above average temperatures to thunderstorms.

Warm weather is on tap Monday from central Nebraska to the Missouri River, according to Dirk Petersen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley. The winds from the weekend will be moving out, and with it goes the red flag fire warnings that have stretched from eastern Nebraska to west-central Iowa.

Petersen said Monday appears to be a good day for Omahans to get out and observe some of the flowers starting to bloom. The high temperature is expected to be 64 degrees.

“We’re still trying to figure out how much fire danger there will be from central Nebraska to eastern Nebraska on Monday,” Petersen said. “It will be another dry day but much, much less windy.”

The warming trend is expected to continue Tuesday and Wednesday with highs of 74 and 79 predicted, respectively. Winds gusting to 30 mph are forecast for Tuesday.

“It is springtime in Nebraska,” Petersen said. “There are chances for some thunderstorms in the evening Tuesday across eastern Nebraska.”

The warmest day of the week for Omaha is predicted to be Wednesday with a high of 79, about 12 degrees above normal. Farther north, Peterson said, temperatures will be lower.

“I think Wednesday night we will see our best chances of meaningful rainfall,” he said. “We have good chances for up to an inch of rain in many places.”

If Omaha does receive an inch of rain, it could go a long way to seeing the city reach its April average of 3.20 inches. Last Friday night into Saturday, Omaha received 1.20 inches of rain — the city has 1.33 inches so far this month.

Other areas of eastern Nebraska got much more beneficial moisture. Bellevue reported 2.76 inches and 3.20 inches fell in Beatrice.

Cooler conditions are forecast for Thursday through Sunday with highs in the 50s through Sunday.

