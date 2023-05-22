Omaha and eastern Nebraska will already be enjoying a summertime feel when the unofficial start of that season kicks off in the coming Memorial Day weekend.

“For the most part, it’s going to be (high temperatures) in the 80s for most of the week,” Dirk Petersen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said Sunday. “It will really be a preview of summer in the late spring.”

A jet stream to the north is expected to provide six to seven days of decidedly beautiful weather. A high-pressure system will keep winds from pushing any weather problems into the area, Petersen said.

A high of 81 is in the forecast for Omaha Monday, followed by 84 Tuesday and 85 Wednesday, he said. Chances of thunderstorms Thursday afternoon are forecast to bring the high temperature back to 82 before highs begin to ratchet up again with 84 Friday, when the Memorial Day weekend begins.

Those temperatures are expected to be followed by a high of 86 Saturday and 87 Sunday. Omaha’s average high temperature for this time of year is 76 degrees.

“We’re going to be pretty well above normal for most of the week,” Petersen said. “There’s not a ton (of weather) to talk about. It will be nice to catch our breath after that round of storms last week.”

The chance of rain Thursday is not likely to bring heavy downpours. Petersen said something of “a summertime thunderstorm” could develop around Omaha in the afternoon or evening that possibly could carry over into Friday morning.

“I’m not sure we’re in for a soaking rain at all,” he said. “But even a little bit (of rain) is better than nothing.”

There could be stronger chances later in the week for widespread rains falling in western Nebraska and closer to the Rocky Mountains, Petersen said.

Plenty of outdoor activities are scheduled for Memorial Day weekend in eastern Nebraska, including:

La Vista’s Salute to Summer Festival, starting Saturday at noon.

SumTur Family Fest, Saturday, 11691 S. 108th St., Papillion, 6 to 10 p.m.

Joslyn Castle Potluck Picnic, Monday, starting 11:30 a.m. at 3902 Davenport St.

Boys Town National Research Hospital Memorial Day Run, Monday at noon.

ICON’s Memorial Day Picnic, starting at 1 p.m. at Vennelyst Park, 9100 N. 31st St.

Memorial Day Parade, Monday starting at 3 p.m. in downtown Ashland, Nebraska.

