Omaha escapes worst of snowstorm; Lincoln gets 13 inches

Cathy Grow baked sourdough bread and tried a new butterscotch pudding recipe. Dave Costello bicycled through the snowy silence at a local park. And Heather Cuff curled up at home with a pot of soup on the stove.
Heavy snow brought much of the region to a halt on Monday, and the aftereffects were poised to do so again Tuesday. While the snow proved scary for those who had to travel, it also brought quiet joy to those in a position to appreciate it.
“(I’m) grateful for these moments in time,” Cuff said. “The world goes too fast most days.”
Schools canceled in-person classes Monday and Tuesday, trash collection was halted on Monday, and some businesses didn’t open while others sent workers home early. Road crews planned to work through the night to clear roads as heavy snowfall filled in behind them.
For some people, given that COVID-19 has led to online classes and remote working, life went on as normal. A handful of school districts, including the Omaha Public Schools, shifted to online classes for Monday and Tuesday. Others canceled classes completely.
Public works directors asked for the public’s patience as they dig out from Monday’s snow and face another, less serious snowfall Tuesday night.
While Tuesday night’s snowfall is expected to bring only an inch or two of snow, it will add to snow piles that crews are trying to clear, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said.
“We’re prepared. We’ve got our trucks out. We have a plan,” Stothert said. “Be patient.”
Roads were snow-covered across most of Nebraska, from east of the Panhandle to the Missouri River, according to the 511 system. The same was true for large parts of Iowa.
Omaha escaped the brunt of the storm, which dumped the heaviest amounts of snow in southern Nebraska and Iowa and northern Kansas and Missouri. Roads officials throughout those areas asked that people avoid travel if at all possible.
Omaha metro area totals were running in the 5- to 7-inch range. Officially, as of 6:15 p.m. Monday, Omaha had received 5.4 inches of snow, while Lincoln had racked up 13 inches. That was a daily record for Lincoln, but not for Omaha.
Snow was expected to continue through the night and total between 6 inches and 16 inches across the region, according to the National Weather Service.
While many people heeded the forecast and stayed home, others hit the road and misjudged driving conditions.
Cody Thomas, spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol, said traffic counts on the state’s roadways were lower than normal on Monday. But in Iowa, three plows were struck by drivers, the Iowa Department of Transportation tweeted. And the weather service said on Twitter that it had received many reports of stranded motorists.
As of 5 p.m. the Nebraska State Patrol had assisted more than 200 motorists in various ways and responded to at least 10 crashes, Thomas said. Eastbound Interstate 80 was closed from Cozad to Lexington on Monday afternoon because of crashes. A section of westbound I-80 in Iowa closed because of a crash. Iowa troopers had responded to more that 130 incidents on that state’s roadways by 6 p.m.
Emergency workers also had a tough go in the snow. At least one firetruck and two ambulances reported getting stuck in Omaha.
In Omaha and some surrounding communities, snow emergencies were put into effect.
For Omaha residents, the designation means that beginning at midnight Monday:
>> No parking on major routes.
>> On other streets, cars are to be parked only on the side of the street with addresses ending in even numbers on Tuesday; on Wednesday, if the emergency designation is still in effect, parking is allowed only on the side with addresses ending in odd numbers. Violators may be ticketed or towed.
>> For streets with parking prohibited on one side, the emergency rule takes precedence, according to the city. So that could mean that cars will have to park on the side of the street where parking is normally banned.
In Omaha, bus and MOBY transit services ended early. Most bus and ORBT service was scheduled to resume at 9 a.m. Tuesday and MOBY service at noon, according to Metro transit. Eppley Airfield remained open Monday, but almost 40 flights were canceled.
The snow is forecast to taper off Tuesday morning in Omaha and then pick up again after dark Tuesday evening. By daybreak Wednesday, the snowfall should be over, according to the weather service. Single-digit low temperatures are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday night.
World-Herald Staff Writers Kevin Cole, Bob Glissmann and Kelsey Stewart contributed to this report.