Omaha escapes worst of snowstorm; Lincoln gets 13 inches

As of 5 p.m. the Nebraska State Patrol had assisted more than 200 motorists in various ways and responded to at least 10 crashes, Thomas said. Eastbound Interstate 80 was closed from Cozad to Lexington on Monday afternoon because of crashes. A section of westbound I-80 in Iowa closed because of a crash. Iowa troopers had responded to more that 130 incidents on that state’s roadways by 6 p.m.

Emergency workers also had a tough go in the snow. At least one firetruck and two ambulances reported getting stuck in Omaha.

In Omaha and some surrounding communities, snow emergencies were put into effect.

For Omaha residents, the designation means that beginning at midnight Monday:

>> No parking on major routes.

>> On other streets, cars are to be parked only on the side of the street with addresses ending in even numbers on Tuesday; on Wednesday, if the emergency designation is still in effect, parking is allowed only on the side with addresses ending in odd numbers. Violators may be ticketed or towed.

>> For streets with parking prohibited on one side, the emergency rule takes precedence, according to the city. So that could mean that cars will have to park on the side of the street where parking is normally banned.