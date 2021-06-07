Omaha experiences first real taste of summerlike weather; temps to stay above average this week

“Once the dewpoint increases, the heat becomes a little more oppressive,” Fajman said.

Herman, who lounged in the Council Bluffs park, said he and Pilakowski enjoy getting out when the weather is nice. But once things really start heating up, they’ll stay inside with the air conditioning.

Sarah and Jon Anderson cruised across the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge pushing baby Maia in a stroller. It was the couple’s first time on the bridge and they were enjoying the warm weather.

“It’s nice. It feels like (summer) has taken forever to get here,” Sarah Anderson said.

Farther down the bridge, Robert and Megan Boulter made their way back to the Nebraska side of the river with sons Shawn and Collin. The boys rode in a red wagon shaded by an overhead canopy.

The Bellevue family wanted to get out while it was still a little cloudy and breezy.

Other parkgoers cruised by on bicycles or walked dogs. Kids sporting colorful helmets raced up and down the sidewalks on scooters. Some couples and families posed for photos on top of the pedestrian bridge.