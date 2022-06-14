Omaha facing long spell of hotter, drier than normal weather

The Omaha metro area is headed into a prolonged hot spell, with little relief in sight.

The good news is that recent rains have helped somewhat.

"We've done pretty good for the past month, but it's going to be hot and dry, and drought is going to be expanding," said Taylor Nicolaisen, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Coping with the heat Drink plenty of water, even if you think you don't need it.

Wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing.

Stay out of the sun, seek air conditioning.

Mulch around plants (and weed) to conserve moisture.

During dry spells, water yards an inch a week to nourish trees and shrubs.

Don't leave pets or children in hot cars.

Provide pets with shade and water, or better yet, bring them indoors. Source: U.S. Centers for Disease Control, University of Nebraska Extension

Monday brought record heat to Nebraska. Among the records: McCook at 109; North Platte, 108; Imperial, 106; and Broken Bow at 103 degrees. The North Platte high also set an all-time June record for that community, according to the weather service.

Omaha's high of 101 degrees on Monday matched the city's daily record high last set in 1952, according to the weather service. The average high for the metro area at this time of year is in the mid-80s.

The excessive heat is coming about a month early, Nicolaisen said.

Half a dozen people were treated at Omaha-area hospital emergency rooms for heat-related ailments on Monday, according to hospital spokespeople.

After a brief respite Wednesday, highs are expected to climb back into the 90s, and the metro area could see successive days of triple digits by early next week.

The summer outlook, according to the national Climate Prediction Center, favors hotter and drier than normal weather across nearly the entire lower 48 states.

Hot weather may be a predictable consequence of the approaching summer season, but that doesn't mean it's going to be easy on the landscape.

Scott Evans, horticulture program coordinator for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension in Douglas and Sarpy Counties, said plants are struggling.

"Heat is going to be a big issue for the foreseeable future," Evans said. After a tough winter of drought, plants had a "heck of a time" in the spring, he said. Recent rains have been helpful but have come so hard that the ground wasn't able to absorb all the moisture, he said.

After Tuesday evening, another chance for rain comes Thursday, but if the weather remains dry, Evans said the landscape will need about an inch of water a week to stay healthy.

World-Herald staff writer Bob Glissmann contributed to this report.

