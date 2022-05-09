Omaha flirting with record-setting warmth this week

The Omaha area will flirt with record-setting warmth this week.

Temps are slated to hit be in the 80s and 90s before tapering off on the weekend.

Monday hit a high of 95 degrees, just one degree shy of the record for this date, said Dirk Petersen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service based in Valley.

Omahans also may have noticed hazy skies on Monday. That stemmed from wildfires in northern New Mexico, Petersen said. Southwesterly winds drew the haze, although it wasn't expected to continue through the week.

Tuesday should see temps in the 80s, Petersen said, thanks to some cloud cover in the morning and afternoon. But Wednesday will once again flirt with temps in the mid 90s. The high is forecast at 94. The record for that date is 93.

Temps will hit about 80 degrees Friday before tapering off to the more typical 70s through the weekend, Petersen said.

The average temp for this time of year is about 72 degrees.

Some storm chances linger during the week, but they're not likely to lead to "meaningful moisture," Petersen said.

