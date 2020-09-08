Omaha gets a dose of much-needed rain, plus record cold and strong winds

Cold weather records fell Tuesday, strong winds blew and blessed rain finally arrived.

The door slammed shut on summer Tuesday as air conditioners that had been beating back the 90-plus-degree weather from the weekend sputtered off and furnaces fired up.

The day was so chilly that cities across the Midwest and Plains set records for lowest high temperature for Sept. 8.

In Omaha, the day’s high came as most people slept. As the clock struck midnight on Monday and the calendar turned to Tuesday, the temperature was the highest of the day — 53 degrees. That broke a record that had stood for more than 100 years: the “high low” of 58 degrees on Sept. 8, 1885. Other cities setting records included Des Moines, also at 53, and Minneapolis at 52. A number of cities tied records, including Valentine at 46 degrees.

Strong gusts blowing through the Omaha area Tuesday morning downed tree limbs in some areas. The National Weather Service received reports of limbs 4 inches in diameter on the ground in Papillion.

Omaha had received almost an inch of rain by 10 p.m. Tuesday, the most rain in the metro area since the third week of June, the weather service said.