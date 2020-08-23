 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha has highest temp in two years, and extreme heat will stick around for a few days
0 comments

Omaha has highest temp in two years, and extreme heat will stick around for a few days

Only $5 for 5 months
Heat teaser

Heat, hot, sun, summer, weather

Omaha recorded its hottest day in two years on Sunday when the mercury reached 99 degrees.

And more heat is on the way.

The National Weather Service is forecasting highs in the upper 90s through Thursday.

A chance of showers arrives Thursday evening, and on Friday, the temperature is expected to peak in the low 90s.

The last time Omaha saw a high of 99 degrees was June 29, 2018, according to the weather service.

The last time the city saw a higher temperature was that spring, when the mercury reached 101 degrees on May 27.

Thus far, Omaha is experiencing its driest start to August since 2008, and the fifth-driest start to the month since record-keeping began in 1871, according to the weather service.

Omaha's top 10 longest stretches of temperatures 100 degrees or higher

With summer in full swing, here are the top 10 longest stretches of days with temperatures 100 degrees or higher in the Omaha area.

1 of 11

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Fires continue to impact California as tropical systems head toward the US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert