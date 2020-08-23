Omaha has highest temp in two years, and extreme heat will stick around for a few days

Heat, hot, sun, summer, weather
Omaha recorded its hottest day in two years on Sunday when the mercury reached 99 degrees.
And more heat is on the way.
The National Weather Service is forecasting highs in the upper 90s through Thursday.
A chance of showers arrives Thursday evening, and on Friday, the temperature is expected to peak in the low 90s.
The last time Omaha saw a high of 99 degrees was June 29, 2018, according to the weather service.
The last time the city saw a higher temperature was that spring, when the mercury reached 101 degrees on May 27.
Thus far, Omaha is experiencing its driest start to August since 2008, and the fifth-driest start to the month since record-keeping began in 1871, according to the weather service.
No. 1: The temperature hit at least 100 degrees 11 days in a row from July 15-25, 1934.
No. 2: The temperature hit at least 100 degrees 7 days in a row from July 13-19, 1936.
No. 3: The temperature hit at least 100 degrees 7 days in a row from July 20-26, 1901.
No. 4: The temperature hit at least 100 degrees 6 days in a row from July 9-14, 1901.
No. 5: The temperature hit at least 100 degrees 5 days in a row from July 10-14, 1995.
No. 6: The temperature hit at least 100 degrees 5 days in a row from Aug. 20-24, 1975.
No. 7: The temperature hit at least 100 degrees 5 days in a row from July 17-21, 1974.
No. 8: The temperature hit at least 100 degrees 5 days in a row from July 27-31, 1995.
No. 9: The temperature hit at least 100 degrees 5 days in a row from July 13-17, 1913.
No. 10: The temperature hit at least 100 degrees 4 days in a row from July 22-25, 2012.
