Omaha hits 34 for a low Friday morning, but warmer days are ahead

Friday's early morning temperatures, which dipped into the upper 20s in some spots in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, should be the lowest readings for a while.

Tekamah, Nebraska, and Clarinda and Harlan, Iowa, reported lows of 28 degrees Friday morning. Wayne, Nebraska, and Mapleton, Iowa, reported 29-degree readings, the National Weather Service said.

It hit 34 at Omaha's Eppley Airfield and 32 at the Lincoln Airport.

"This will be the coolest we get for the foreseeable future," said Paul Fajman, a meteorologist at the weather service's office in Valley.

Omaha's low early Saturday is expected to be in the upper 40s, and Saturday's high for Omaha should be in the upper 50s.

Omaha's best chance for precipitation will come early Saturday, Fajman said, but only a tenth of an inch of rain is expected if it comes.

