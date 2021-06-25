 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha in store for more thunderstorms Saturday, but they won't be severe
0 comments

Omaha in store for more thunderstorms Saturday, but they won't be severe

062521-owh-spo-cws-zl1

Dave Lindemann and Reid Lindemann try to wait out a rain delay before a College World Series game between Texas and Virginia on Thursday.

 Z Long, The World-Herald

Through the years, deadly tornadoes have ripped through Nebraska communities, including Omaha, leaving a path of destruction in their wake.

Storms are in the forecast throughout the day Saturday in the Omaha area but likely won't be severe.

The best chance for thunderstorms, 50% to 60%, is in the morning. The odds drop a bit in the afternoon and evening, with the day likely to end with mostly sunny conditions and a high near 81, said Katie Gross, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley.

Rain and thunderstorms didn't hold off quite long enough Friday night for nine consecutive innings of baseball to be played at TD Ameritrade Park.

Fans at Thursday night's game got the full Omaha June weather experience with a weather delay, lightning, rain and, eventually, a rainbow.

Torrential rains in other parts of the state caused flash flooding Thursday night, and strong winds downed trees and power lines in parts of southeast Nebraska.

Chances of thunderstorms are expected to continue into early next week.​

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

0 comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jessica Wade covers breaking news, crime and the Omaha zoo. Follow her on Twitter @Jess_Wade_OWH. Phone: 402-444-1067

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert