Omaha in store for more thunderstorms Saturday, but they won't be severe

Storms are in the forecast throughout the day Saturday in the Omaha area but likely won't be severe.

The best chance for thunderstorms, 50% to 60%, is in the morning. The odds drop a bit in the afternoon and evening, with the day likely to end with mostly sunny conditions and a high near 81, said Katie Gross, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley.

Rain and thunderstorms didn't hold off quite long enough Friday night for nine consecutive innings of baseball to be played at TD Ameritrade Park.

Fans at Thursday night's game got the full Omaha June weather experience with a weather delay, lightning, rain and, eventually, a rainbow.

Torrential rains in other parts of the state caused flash flooding Thursday night, and strong winds downed trees and power lines in parts of southeast Nebraska.

Chances of thunderstorms are expected to continue into early next week.​

