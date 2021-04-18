Omaha is about to get some cold, wind, rain and, yes, even snow

Snow is forecast early this week thanks to a strong cold front, but once it's passed, the weather will warm up.

The inclement weather is expected to arrive as a cold, windy rain Monday afternoon. As temperatures drop overnight Monday, the rain will likely shift to snow, said David Pearson, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service.

Highs in Omaha on Monday may not climb out of the 30s, according to the weather service.

Up to half an inch of snow wouldn't be out of the question for Omaha by Tuesday morning, Pearson said.

Areas farther south and east are expected to receive more snow because those areas will see more precipitation, he said.

One to 3 inches of snow are forecast in northeast Kansas, northern Missouri and southern Iowa, according to the weather service.

With temperatures forecast to drop below freezing at night in Omaha, at least one garden center is pulling in its plants. Cirian's Farmer's Market at 4911 Leavenworth St. announced on Facebook that it will be closed until Thursday.

By week's end, temperatures are forecast to be back in the 60s, Pearson said.