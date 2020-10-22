 Skip to main content
Omaha likely to see some snow Sunday, but the amount is in question
Omaha likely to see some snow Sunday, but the amount is in question

The effects of the advancing season are evident in the trees behind the Dodge Street pedestrian bridge that connects Memorial and Elmwood Parks. A wintry mix is in Omaha’s forecast for Saturday night. Highs in the 20s and 30s are forecast for Sunday through Tuesday.

The Omaha area is likely to see some snow Sunday, but it's not clear how much will accumulate, a National Weather Service forecaster said Friday.

The precipitation that arrives early Sunday should start as snow, Valley-based meteorologist Hallie Bova said. But as the morning progresses, temperatures could rise into the mid-30s, so the snow could switch over to a rain-snow mix, Bova said.

"Then, Sunday afternoon and evening, that cold air arrives and then we'll see the changeover to all snow," she said.

The weather service is estimating 2 to 3 inches of snow by Sunday night, but Bova said confidence in those numbers is low because it's not clear how long the rain-snow mix will last before temperatures drop.

Forecasters are expecting a record low early Monday of 20. The record is 21, which was recorded in 1997. Tuesday also will be very cold, with a low of 16.

Friday night's low is expected to be in the mid-20s.

A high in the mid-30s is expected Sunday, with a low around 20 Sunday night.

