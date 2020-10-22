Omaha likely to see some snow Sunday, but the amount is in question

The Omaha area is likely to see some snow Sunday, but it's not clear how much will accumulate, a National Weather Service forecaster said Friday.
The precipitation that arrives early Sunday should start as snow, Valley-based meteorologist Hallie Bova said. But as the morning progresses, temperatures could rise into the mid-30s, so the snow could switch over to a rain-snow mix, Bova said.
"Then, Sunday afternoon and evening, that cold air arrives and then we'll see the changeover to all snow," she said.
The weather service is estimating 2 to 3 inches of snow by Sunday night, but Bova said confidence in those numbers is low because it's not clear how long the rain-snow mix will last before temperatures drop.
Forecasters are expecting a record low early Monday of 20. The record is 21, which was recorded in 1997. Tuesday also will be very cold, with a low of 16.
Friday night's low is expected to be in the mid-20s.
A high in the mid-30s is expected Sunday, with a low around 20 Sunday night.
1 of 11
Jan. 9, 1886: -24 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 58 degrees in 1928.
Want to be alerted for severe weather? Or maybe you want the latest in dining, local businesses or sports coverage? The World-Herald's newsletters have a variety of options to cater to your interests. Click here to sign up.
Winter in Omaha is always sure to bring in some uncomfortably chilly weather, but it's hard to match the 10 coldest days in the city's history.
1 of 11
Jan. 9, 1886: -24 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 58 degrees in 1928.
MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dec. 12, 1983: -24 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 65 degrees in 1921.
MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dec. 22, 1989: -25 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 63 degrees in 1933.
MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Feb. 2, 1887: -25 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 66 degrees in 1992.
MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Feb. 4, 1884: -25 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 63 degrees in 1944.
MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jan. 15, 1888: -25 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 62 degrees in 2006.
MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Feb. 12, 1899: -26 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 71 degrees in 1990.
MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jan. 20, 1892: -26 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 64 degrees in 1944.
MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jan. 12, 1912: -27 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 61 degrees in 1987.
MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jan. 5, 1884: -32 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 66 degrees in 2012.
MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Want to be alerted for severe weather? Or maybe you want the latest in dining, local businesses or sports coverage? The World-Herald's newsletters have a variety of options to cater to your interests. Click here to sign up.
Nebraska has swung from its wettest August on record to its driest August on record, an indication of the type of increasing extremes the state can expect as a result of global warming, scientists say.
The effects of the advancing season are evident in the trees behind the Dodge Street pedestrian bridge that connects Memorial and Elmwood Parks. A wintry mix is in Omaha’s forecast for Saturday night. Highs in the 20s and 30s are forecast for Sunday through Tuesday.