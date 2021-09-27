 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha, Lincoln break heat records; another day of high temps in store
0 comments

Omaha, Lincoln break heat records; another day of high temps in store

Officially, "normal" weather in Nebraska just became a tad warmer and wetter. But recent years of unusually cold Februarys and cool springs — think 2021 — have helped mute the overall warming.

For a second day on Monday, Douglas County's fire chiefs imposed a burn ban as record-setting heat settled over the region.

Omaha and Lincoln set daily temperature records on Monday, and Des Moines matched its record for the date.

It was the second of three unusually warm days for this time of year. Temperatures are running almost 20 degrees above average, according to the National Weather Service.

Omaha's high was 93 on Monday, and Lincoln's was 94. Both exceeded their old record, set in 1956, by a degree.

Highs in the low 90s are forecast again on Tuesday.

The Douglas County Fire Chiefs group issued the burn ban Sunday, to be in effect indefinitely, and the Omaha Fire Department reiterated Monday that it remained in effect. 

The average high for this time of year is about 75.

Grand Island, Nebraska, set a temperature record Sunday, and Hastings set records on Sunday and Monday.

Cooler weather and rain are forecast midweek, according to the weather service.

Rain is expected to arrive as soon as Wednesday afternoon, and highs on Thursday through the weekend are forecast in the 70s.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

0 comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert