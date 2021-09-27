Omaha, Lincoln break heat records; another day of high temps in store

For a second day on Monday, Douglas County's fire chiefs imposed a burn ban as record-setting heat settled over the region.

Omaha and Lincoln set daily temperature records on Monday, and Des Moines matched its record for the date.

It was the second of three unusually warm days for this time of year. Temperatures are running almost 20 degrees above average, according to the National Weather Service.

Omaha's high was 93 on Monday, and Lincoln's was 94. Both exceeded their old record, set in 1956, by a degree.

Highs in the low 90s are forecast again on Tuesday.

The Douglas County Fire Chiefs group issued the burn ban Sunday, to be in effect indefinitely, and the Omaha Fire Department reiterated Monday that it remained in effect.

The average high for this time of year is about 75.

Grand Island, Nebraska, set a temperature record Sunday, and Hastings set records on Sunday and Monday.

Cooler weather and rain are forecast midweek, according to the weather service.