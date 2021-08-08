Omaha man tried to stay calm while trapped in a flooding elevator downtown

When the descending elevator started to shudder, Tony Luu and his two friends knew that they were headed in the wrong direction.
The trio were among seven people rescued Saturday night from two flooded elevators in an Old Market apartment building. Flash flooding from torrential rains had inundated low-lying areas of the metro area, and theirs was the worst-known scare of the night.
Luu said he and two female friends were watching the storm about 10 p.m. Saturday when they decided to see if there were any problems in the basement. The flooding was so intense, he said, a river of water was pouring down the street, past the Old Market Lofts at 1011 Jones St.
“I guess we were just curious. We didn’t think anything of it,” he said. “Now I know to be a little bit more cautious about weather, flooding.”
The first sign that something was wrong was when the elevator began shaking. The trio tried pushing buttons to stop the elevator, but nothing worked. As the elevator continued toward the basement, water gushed around their feet.
“(At first), I didn’t think anything of it,” he said. “I just thought it was going to be maybe ankle-high or higher.”
The water rose to their knees, their waists, chests and necks.
Luu contacted his roommate on FaceTime. His friends called 911.
With help on the way, the threesome began sending out videos on social media, hoping that others would see what was happening.
“Once it started getting higher, I knew something serious was going to happen,” he said. “I tried to stay calm (and say), ‘Everything was going to be OK; we are going to be fine.’”
His roommate, who asked not to be identified, said adrenaline kicked in as he, his brother, and another man raced to help.
“I didn’t think much. I just ran there,” the roommate said. “It was a fight-or-flight type of thing. I knew we had to get him out or it would be fatal.”
When the three men opened the door to the basement, they were greeted by water up to their chest.
“Some places, we couldn’t touch the ground,” the roommate said. “We actually had to swim to get around.”
One of the other men said he could hear people screaming inside the elevator.
With the three men working on the outside of the elevator and Luu pulling from the inside, they got the elevator doors open.
“We just tried pulling it apart with everything we could,” the roommate said.
On the other side of the building, another elevator was also stuck and filling with water, he said. Firefighters there were able to rescue four people inside.
Luu’s roommate said no one in either elevator appeared to need medical treatment.
“It was pretty traumatizing,” he said. “But they seemed to be doing well.”