Omaha may escape brunt of storm moving through the region

Snow's coming to the metro area, and it might be just enough for pretty pictures but no serious headaches.

Total accumulation could be modest in the Omaha metro area.

As of Tuesday evening, the National Weather Service was forecasting 2-6 inches of snow in the metro area, with the possibility that totals could drop lower than that, said Dirk Petersen, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

"We can expect some kind of snow that will impact the area," he said. "We're not expecting an overwhelming amount by any means in the Omaha area."

"There will be enough light snow over 24 to 28 hours to keep you inside for a little bit, but it will be a nice light, fluffy snow," he said. "So if you want to go outside, it won't be bad."

Heavier snows are expected south of the metro area and in western and southwest Nebraska.

Thus, people traveling south into Kansas and Missouri or west along Interstate 80 across Nebraska are advised to monitor forecasts and road conditions.

In Omaha, snow could start Wednesday afternoon, but the heaviest snowfall is forecast overnight Wednesday into Thursday, according to the weather service.

The good news is that warmer weather follows on the heels of the storm.

Sunny skies are forecast Friday through the weekend, and by Sunday, temperatures could climb into the upper 50s in Omaha.

