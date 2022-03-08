Omaha may escape brunt of storm moving through the region

Snow's coming to the metro area, and it might be just enough for pretty pictures but no serious headaches.
Total accumulation could be modest in the Omaha metro area.
As of Tuesday evening, the National Weather Service was forecasting 2-6 inches of snow in the metro area, with the possibility that totals could drop lower than that, said Dirk Petersen, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
"We can expect some kind of snow that will impact the area," he said. "We're not expecting an overwhelming amount by any means in the Omaha area."
"There will be enough light snow over 24 to 28 hours to keep you inside for a little bit, but it will be a nice light, fluffy snow," he said. "So if you want to go outside, it won't be bad."
Heavier snows are expected south of the metro area and in western and southwest Nebraska.
Thus, people traveling south into Kansas and Missouri or west along Interstate 80 across Nebraska are advised to monitor forecasts and road conditions.
In Omaha, snow could start Wednesday afternoon, but the heaviest snowfall is forecast overnight Wednesday into Thursday, according to the weather service.
The good news is that warmer weather follows on the heels of the storm.
Sunny skies are forecast Friday through the weekend, and by Sunday, temperatures could climb into the upper 50s in Omaha.
Photos: Winter weather hits Nebraska and Iowa
A sign instructing drivers to slow down is weighed down by snow along 50th Street in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Cars pass through the intersection of 50th and Underwood Streets in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
A wooden horse sits covered in snow along 50th Street in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Snow clings to branches of a bush in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
A dog looks out the window of a truck passing through the intersection of 50th and Cuming Streets in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pam Sorrell, left, and her daughter Courtney Marshall walk Sasha and Frances along 50th Street in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
A person walks down 50th Street in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sun illuminates ice covered tree branches in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
A snow measurement decoration measures a snow drift at about 7 inches in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jeremy Gillmore shovels his sidewalk near Hamilton Street in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Cars sit buried in snow near Hamilton Street in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tyler Miles clears a sidewalk near his father's home in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tyler Miles clears a sidewalk near his father's home in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
A snowplow clears East Broadway in Council Bluffs, Iowa on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A man walks through the snow near Bayliss Park in Council Bluffs on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Snow falls looking east on West Broadway in Council Bluffs on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A vehicle heads toward East Pierce Street on Stutsman Street in Council Bluffs in the snow on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Rain has made I480, looking south from Vinton Street wet on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Eevee plays catch with her owners Albert and Tonni Quintero at Dewey Park in Omaha on Friday. The Quinteros recently moved to Omaha from Texas, and this is Eevee's first snowfall.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Cars drive through Midtown Crossing as snow falls in Omaha on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Snow falls in Midtown Crossing in Omaha on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Albert Quintero throws a tennis ball for Eevee with his wife, Tonni, at Dewey Park in Omaha on Friday. The Quinteros recently moved to Omaha from Texas, and this is Eevee's first snowfall.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Cars drive along North 30th Street as snow begins to fall in North Omaha on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nick Wawrzynkiewicz hits a puck into a net at Miller Park in North Omaha on Friday. Wawrzynkiewicz and friend Andrew Soukup came to play hockey in "hockey weather" for the first time in six years.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Freezing rain clings to needles on a tree at Rambleridge Park near 114th and Fort Streets in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A tree is reflected in a puddle as freezing rain falls over Rambleridge Park near 114th and Fort Streets in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Freezing rain and ice at the Rambleridge Park lagoon near 114th and Fort Streets in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!