Omaha now expected to see 4-7" of snow Saturday

4:07 p.m. Friday update:
Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will be closed Saturday because of the snow. In addition, the Siena Francis House’s community “warming center” is set to be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.
3:58 p.m. Friday update:
The National Weather Service has updated its snowfall forecast for the Omaha area, with 4 to 7 inches now expected.
Here's a wind chill timeline through the weekend. Keep exposed skin covered if you're heading outdoors. pic.twitter.com/HKWhIUFCDX— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) December 31, 2021
The storm track shifted slightly north, said Corey Mead, a Valley-based meteorologist. It's likely that Omaha will see amounts in the lower part of the 4-7" range than the upper part, he said.
Most of the snow will fall between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, Mead said, with wind gusts of 30-35 mph. The snow will be dry and fluffy, he said, so the area will get hit with lots of blowing snow and reduced visibilities.
Some snow flurries already had begun in the area before 4 p.m., but the snow won't really pick up until about 3 a.m. Saturday, Mead said.
"Hopefully, the majority of people will be home and in bed when the snow really begins," he said.
Peak snowfall intensity probably will be from 8 or 9 a.m. through about noon in the Omaha area, Mead said.
Here's our most-recent, updated snowfall forecast for New Years Day. Amounts have edged slightly upwards. 2022 is coming in hot (for snow that is). Combined with the snow will be northerly winds at 25 to 35 mph, blowing and drifting snow, and bitter cold wind chills. #newx #iawx pic.twitter.com/n8zoDAkHHV— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) December 31, 2021
12:15 p.m. Friday update:
The freezing drizzle and fog that has persisted into the early afternoon Friday was a bit unexpected, said Paul Fajman, a Valley-based meteorologist with the National Weather Service. "It was something the models were a little bit slow to pick up on."
Visibility is starting to improve in the area, Fajman said, but Omaha already has seen its high temperature of the day with a 30-degree reading around 9 a.m.
"The front has already come through and there is a lot of cold air behind that," he said.
11:30 a.m. Friday update:
Friday's trash and recyclables collection has been suspended because of the slick conditions around Omaha, the city announced late Friday morning.
The suspension applies only to residential locations in Friday’s service area where garbage and recycling had not yet been collected, the city said. Friday’s collections will resume Monday.
Collections for next week are scheduled for their normal day of collection, but some delays are possible.
Missed collections may be reported to the Solid Waste Hotline at 402-444-5238 after 7 p.m. on the scheduled collection day.
11 a.m. Friday update:
Because of icy roads and numerous crashes Friday morning, the Omaha Police Department and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said they will respond only to crashes involving injuries.
"If you are involved in a non-injury accident, we ask that you move your vehicle off the roadway and exchange information," Chief Deputy Sheriff Wayne Hudson wrote in a prepared statement. "We highly encourage the public to restrict your travel on the roadway to emergency reasons only."
10:15 a.m. Friday update:
Omaha's Eppley Airfield closed for about an hour Friday morning starting around 8:20 a.m. to allow crews to treat runways and taxiways that were slick because of freezing drizzle.
No arriving aircraft were diverted, but a handful of departing flights were delayed, said Tim Schmitt, chief operating officer of the Omaha Airport Authority. The majority of departing flights already had taken off, he said.
Airport crews will continue to monitor the conditions and treat surfaces as needed, Schmitt said.
9:15 a.m. Friday update: The fog and drizzle reported in eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa could linger into the late morning, the National Weather Service said. Police scanner traffic indicates drivers are sliding around on slick streets and roads, and cars are having trouble on hills.
Some ORBT buses will be delayed Friday because of slick road conditions. For updates, go to http://myride.ometro.com/News
The dense fog has become more widespread and may linger through the remainder of the morning in some areas. Near-zero visibilities and slippery roads due to patchy drizzle are resulting in hazardous travel conditions. Give yourself extra time to get to where you're going. pic.twitter.com/k3cjVWSN8l— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) December 31, 2021
8:20 a.m. Friday update:
Omaha streets could be slick Friday morning after some light drizzle started falling around 8 a.m.
Corey Mead, a National Weather Service meteorologist based in Valley, said about 8:15 a.m. Friday that some light icing could be occurring, mainly on elevated surfaces.
By midmorning, Mead said, temperatures will start to rise and the fog and light drizzle will dissipate. In the meantime, police scanner traffic indicates cars are sliding around on Omaha streets.
7:30 a.m. Friday update:
Six to 9 inches of snow now is expected to fall Saturday in the Falls City/Nebraska City area, but Omaha's expected snowfall totals remain in the 3-6" range, the National Weather Service said Friday.
Paul Fajman, a Valley-based meteorologist with the weather service, said the snow likely will start after midnight, with the peak intensity between 6 a.m. and noon Saturday. The snow could fall at a rate of an inch an hour during that time, he said.
Blowing snow will reduce visibility during that time, Fajman said, and roads will be snow-covered and slick.
The temperature at midnight is expected to be 10 degrees. By noon Saturday, Fajman said, it will be down to about 1 degree.
The snow should slowly taper off Saturday afternoon, he said, but the cold conditions will stick around.
Winds are expected to be around 20 mph on Saturday with gusts up to 30 mph. The wind chill will be around minus 20, Fajman said.
By Monday afternoon, temperatures are expected to go back up to about 35.
After a ridiculously mild December, winter is taking the gloves off Friday night.
And you’d best get yours out.
Forecasters say anywhere from 3 to 8 inches of snow could fall in the Omaha metro area.
The National Weather Service is forecasting snow totals on the lower end of 3 to 6 inches while AccuWeather Inc., The World-Herald’s weather consultant, is projecting 4 to 8 inches for Omaha.
Northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri could receive a foot of snow, according to the weather service.
Forecasters aren’t 100% certain of the path of the heaviest snow, so Omaha’s projected totals could continue to change, said Isaac Longley, meteorologist with AccuWeather. If the storm tracks farther south than expected, Omaha could get just a couple of inches, he said, but if it tracks farther north, the metro area could get that foot or more.
Snowfall expectations continue to climb as the system shifts a bit north.— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) December 31, 2021
With light fluffy snow and breezy winds, travel on Saturday will become impossible at times.
Wind chill values will get as cold as -30°F. pic.twitter.com/Q35diAs8cB
No matter what, wind chills are forecast to be below zero from the pre-dawn hours of Saturday until nearly midday Sunday, according to the weather service. The worst wind chills are forecast Saturday and Sunday mornings, when they could drop to somewhere between minus 15 and minus 20 degrees.
Wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, according to the weather service.
The weather service expects snow to start falling in the Omaha area around midnight, with the heaviest amounts coming about daybreak Saturday.
The weather service has placed a long stretch of the central U.S. under a winter storm watch, from south-central Kansas to northeast Illinois. The watch covers southeast Nebraska, including Omaha and Lincoln, and all of southern Iowa, including Des Moines.
Forecasters are advising people with travel plans to follow the forecast closely and adjust as needed. Travel will be difficult due to blowing snow and strong winds. East-west travelers Friday afternoon through Saturday could see fairly steady crosswinds of 20 to 30 mph, with the strongest winds Saturday morning.
Winds will likely die down by Sunday morning, but the weather will be frigid. Below zero temperatures are forecast at daybreak Sunday.
The uncertainty over snow totals is due to two things, Longley said:
» The storm was still far away on Thursday, and slight changes in its path will make a big difference in totals.
» The heaviest snow will fall along a narrow line that might just be 50 to 100 miles wide. Totals will drop off quickly north of that line.