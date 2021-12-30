Omaha now expected to see 4-7" of snow Saturday

Forecasters aren’t 100% certain of the path of the heaviest snow, so Omaha’s projected totals could continue to change, said Isaac Longley, meteorologist with AccuWeather. If the storm tracks farther south than expected, Omaha could get just a couple of inches, he said, but if it tracks farther north, the metro area could get that foot or more.

No matter what, wind chills are forecast to be below zero from the pre-dawn hours of Saturday until nearly midday Sunday, according to the weather service. The worst wind chills are forecast Saturday and Sunday mornings, when they could drop to somewhere between minus 15 and minus 20 degrees.

Wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, according to the weather service.

The weather service expects snow to start falling in the Omaha area around midnight, with the heaviest amounts coming about daybreak Saturday.

The weather service has placed a long stretch of the central U.S. under a winter storm watch, from south-central Kansas to northeast Illinois. The watch covers southeast Nebraska, including Omaha and Lincoln, and all of southern Iowa, including Des Moines.