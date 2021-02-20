Omaha records above-freezing temp for first time in more than 2 weeks; 1 to 3 inches of snow today

Fire up the grill and put on some shorts. Omaha reached above-freezing temperatures Saturday.

Reaching a balmy high of 33 degrees, Omaha broke a 16-day streak of below-freezing and record-breaking cold.

Sunday brings chances of snow and freezing rain, said meteorologist Taylor Nicolaisen of the National Weather Service office in Valley.

The Omaha area could see 1 to 3 inches, mostly falling from 6 a.m. to midafternoon.

Temperatures are forecast to be well above freezing the rest of the week, with highs near 40.

