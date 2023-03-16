After a taste of spring Wednesday, the Omaha area and northeast Nebraska plunged back into winter Thursday morning.

A cold front that brought rain and plummeting temperatures early Thursday morning also brought a wind advisory that will last all day for the Omaha area. Sustained winds will range from 20 to 30 miles per hour and gusts will range up to 45 miles per hour, said Katie Gross, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley. The wind is coming from the northwest.

Gross added the rain will change into freezing drizzle and, by afternoon, change into snow. That could create some icy conditions along bridges and untreated roads. The winds could also make driving difficult for high-profile vehicles.

While the snow is unlikely to amount to much — if anything — in the Omaha area, it’s a different story for northeast Nebraska. A winter storm warning has been declared for an approximately 90-mile stretch between Albion and Wayne.

“They could have anywhere from about 2 to maybe 4 inches in some spots,” Gross said. “The winds are going to make it worse for travelers up there because they’re going to have gusts up to 45 to 55 miles per hour. So they could see the potential for some periods of blizzard conditions through morning.”

Thurston and Cuming counties are under a winter weather advisory until 1 a.m. Friday. The counties are expected to see snow accumulations of up to two inches and a light glaze of ice. Winds are gusting as high as 55 miles per hour

The warning and advisories are in effect until 1 a.m. Friday.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of March 2023