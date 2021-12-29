Omaha set to start off New Year with snowfall, but how much?

1:45 p.m. Thursday update:
The National Weather Service office in Valley said 2 to 5 inches of snow could fall in Douglas, Sarpy and Saunders Counties from late Friday night through Saturday evening. Roads could be slippery, and patchy, blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero may occur, which could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
This isn’t the way we wanted to start 2022.
The new year will begin with a brutal winter storm sweeping across the central U.S.
Snowfall totals of about 3 to 6 inches are possible across a large swath of central and eastern Nebraska, with the highest amounts most likely along and south of Interstate 80, according to the National Weather Service. In Omaha, there’s better than a 50-50 chance that the metro area will get at least 4 inches of snow.
But the season’s first big snow is only half the story.
Frigid temperatures and strong winds will conspire to create dangerous wind chills, according to the weather service.
Double-digit-below-zero wind chills are forecast across Nebraska by Saturday morning.
Weather service forecasters say they have a high degree of confidence in the timing of the storm, and the cold teeth it will bring. Less certain are snowfall totals.
Latest forecast has 4" or more of snow for a lot of our area. Winter storm watches have been issued, and later warnings and advisories may be needed. Blowing snow and dangerous wind chills will accompany this system Friday nigh and Saturday. Stay safe!!! #newx #iawx pic.twitter.com/zmFw8UPm6R— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) December 30, 2021
As of Wednesday evening, the storm was still in the Pacific Ocean, where analysis is more difficult, said Dirk Petersen, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley. Once the system makes landfall, the ability to understand the storm’s snow potential will grow, he said.
No matter what, the combined wind, snow and cold will create treacherous travel conditions, especially Friday night into Saturday morning. As a result, the weather service is advising that people monitor the forecast closely as they make their decisions.
Blowing snow could lessen visibility, and plows may not be able to keep roads continuously clear on Saturday, so Petersen advised that anyone traveling have a plan for what they’ll do if they get stranded.
Why? Because it will be so cold that anyone caught out in the weather could quickly get into trouble.
Omaha metro area residents will get a sense of the impending storm Friday afternoon when winds pick up. Snow isn’t expected to start in Omaha until around midnight. Snow is likely through the day, tapering off by Saturday evening.
For people heading out to Omaha’s fireworks show, the forecast for 7 p.m. Friday: Temperatures in the low 20s, winds blowing at 15 to 20 mph and wind chills around 10 degrees. Snow is not forecast for that time period.
For revelers who will be stepping out at midnight, the temperature is forecast in the low teens. With winds gusting to nearly 25 mph, the wind chill will likely be below zero.
Omaha’s high on Saturday isn’t expected to reach 10 degrees, and winds are forecast to blow throughout the day. Morning wind chills as low as minus-17 are forecast.
For those heading to Sunday services, the temperature at 8 a.m. is forecast to be below zero, and wind chills could be as low as minus-15 degrees. However, winds will be relatively light in the morning, and no fresh snow is forecast.