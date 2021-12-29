Omaha set to start off New Year with snowfall, but how much?

Weather service forecasters say they have a high degree of confidence in the timing of the storm, and the cold teeth it will bring. Less certain are snowfall totals.

As of Wednesday evening, the storm was still in the Pacific Ocean, where analysis is more difficult, said Dirk Petersen, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley. Once the system makes landfall, the ability to understand the storm’s snow potential will grow, he said.

No matter what, the combined wind, snow and cold will create treacherous travel conditions, especially Friday night into Saturday morning. As a result, the weather service is advising that people monitor the forecast closely as they make their decisions.

Blowing snow could lessen visibility, and plows may not be able to keep roads continuously clear on Saturday, so Petersen advised that anyone traveling have a plan for what they’ll do if they get stranded.

Why? Because it will be so cold that anyone caught out in the weather could quickly get into trouble.