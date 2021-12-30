Omaha still expected to see 3-6" of snow Saturday, but Falls City area could see 6-9"

The snow should slowly taper off Saturday afternoon, he said, but the cold conditions will stick around.

Winds are expected to be around 20 mph on Saturday with gusts up to 30 mph. The wind chill will be around minus 20, Fajman said.

By Monday afternoon, temperatures are expected to go back up to about 35.

After a ridiculously mild December, winter is taking the gloves off Friday night.

And you’d best get yours out.

Forecasters say anywhere from 3 to 8 inches of snow could fall in the Omaha metro area.

The National Weather Service is forecasting snow totals on the lower end of 3 to 6 inches while AccuWeather Inc., The World-Herald’s weather consultant, is projecting 4 to 8 inches for Omaha.

Northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri could receive a foot of snow, according to the weather service.