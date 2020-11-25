Omaha still in drought despite November rains

Recent rain has placed Omaha ahead for the month on rainfall, but the city remains stuck in drought.

Omaha received nearly a half-inch of rain on Monday and Tuesday, according to National Weather Service monitoring at Eppley Airfield.

Officially,

Omaha has received 1.88 inches of rain this month. That places the city .52 inches above normal for November, according to the National Weather Service.

However the city remains behind on precipitation for the season and year. Omaha is in a 12.8-inch moisture deficit for 2020.

The metro area is classified as being in moderate drought by the National Drought Monitor. About 90% of Nebraska is in drought according to the monitor. The remainder, which is in north-central Nebraska, is considered in near drought.

