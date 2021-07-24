Omaha under heat advisory Saturday

Nebraskans should prepare for a long hot spell as a heat wave settles in over the state.

Saturday, the Omaha area will see high temperatures ranging from 93 to 97 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The heat index could reach upward of 100 degrees. Omaha is in a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Saturday.

Conditions will be less humid on Sunday, and the high temperature will reach 94 to 98 degrees.

Brian Barjenbruch, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Valley, said Omahans should be prepared to see some intense heat after the weekend.

"For Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, that's when we really start to turn up the heat," he said.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures are expected to top 100 degrees each day. On Wednesday, the heat index could approach 110 degrees. Temperatures are forecasted to remain in the upper 90s Thursday.

During periods of intense hot weather, heat stroke and heat exhaustion can occur quicker. Barjenbruch recommends taking frequent breaks while working outside and drinking more water than you think is necessary. Even wearing lighter colored clothes can help offer some relief, as dark clothing absorbs more heat from the sun.