Omahans get a brief but beautiful view of supermoon
Monday night's supermoon, as seen from a farm near 108th Street and Platteview Road south of Omaha.

 JOE DEJKA, THE WORLD-HERALD

The last week of April will see a night sky illuminated by a bright supermoon. Bask under the moonlight by the Super "Pink" Moon.

Omaha-area residents got a nice view of the April supermoon before clouds moved in Monday night.

This image was shot south of Omaha at a farm near 108th Street and Platteview Road.

During a supermoon, the full moon appears slightly larger than normal because the moon is at its closest point to Earth during its orbit. The April full moon is also called the pink moon because it coincides with the flowering of pink phlox, according to NASA.

Another supermoon will occur May 26, according to Space.com.

Joe covers education for The World-Herald, focusing on pre-kindergarten through high school. Phone: 402-444-1077.

