Enjoy the relatively mild next two days because the weekend is likely to be hot and muggy.
Highs Wednesday and Thursday are forecast to be around 80 degrees, winds should be relatively light and excessive humidity isn’t expected to be a problem, according to the National Weather Service.
But after that, things heat up. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the 90s, and the heat index is expected to be at or above 100 Friday through Sunday, according to the weather service. The worst day could be Saturday, when the heat index might approach 105.
That forecast bodes poorly for the area’s distressed landscape. Lacking any overnight rain, Omaha has received only about 55% of its normal rainfall since June 1. And on only two occasions since June 1 has rainfall approached or exceeded the 1-inch amount considered essential for healthy trees and shrubs. Normal rainfall for the period is 5.79 inches.
Intermittent chances of rain are in the forecast, according to the weather service.
