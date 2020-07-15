Enjoy the relatively mild next two days because the weekend is likely to be hot and muggy.

Highs Wednesday and Thursday are forecast to be around 80 degrees, winds should be relatively light and excessive humidity isn’t expected to be a problem, according to the National Weather Service.

But after that, things heat up. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the 90s, and the heat index is expected to be at or above 100 Friday through Sunday, according to the weather service. The worst day could be Saturday, when the heat index might approach 105.

That forecast bodes poorly for the area’s distressed landscape. Lacking any overnight rain, Omaha has received only about 55% of its normal rainfall since June 1. And on only two occasions since June 1 has rainfall approached or exceeded the 1-inch amount considered essential for healthy trees and shrubs. Normal rainfall for the period is 5.79 inches.

Intermittent chances of rain are in the forecast, according to the weather service.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email