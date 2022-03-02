Omaha's record heat won't last; metro area may see storms over the weekend

Unusually early record-high temperatures on Wednesday ushered in more than a gorgeous afternoon.

A large brush fire along Interstate 80 in the Omaha metro area backed up traffic and kept firefighters and law enforcement busy. No injuries were reported.

The record warmth was noteworthy for how early it occurred in the year, said Taylor Nicolaisen, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley.

Omaha's high was 79 degrees Wednesday, breaking the previous record of 76 degrees set in 1992, he said. Lincoln reached 81 degrees, breaking its record of 79 degrees set in 1904.

"This is very early," Nicolaisen said, pointing to Lincoln. In only two previous years since record-keeping began in 1877 in Lincoln has the high crested 80 degrees this early in the year, he said. The prior years were 1972 and 1992.

This week's warmth isn't lasting. A cold front that moved through Wednesday night is expected to shave about 30 degrees off the daytime high on Thursday. Highs in the Omaha metro are forecast around 50 degrees.

Temperatures bounce back up Friday and then drop again over the weekend as storm system moves in.

Nicolaisen suggested people monitor the weekend forecast. For now, Iowa is in the bull's-eye for supercell storms that could bring damaging hail and winds on Saturday, he said.

Omaha is expected to receive light rain Saturday, but could also get some thunder and bluster, Nicolaisen said.

Wednesday's warm, dry and breezy weather was conducive to a high fire danger, Nicolaisen said.

The I-80 brush fire was reported at about 2:45 p.m. along the eastbound lanes near the 84th Street exit.

By the time firefighters had it under control, it had expanded west to the 96th Street area and possibly beyond. It also was reported to have jumped the railroad tracks that run parallel and south of I-80.

Smoke filled the air along the Interstate, including as far west as Interstate 680.

About an hour after the fire was first reported a crash occurred on southbound Interstate 680, near the I-80 interchange. The cause of that crash wasn't immediately available, but traffic was bogged down in the area. No one was seriously injured, according to a 911 dispatcher.

