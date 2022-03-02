Omaha's record heat won't last; metro area may see storms over the weekend

Unusually early record-high temperatures on Wednesday ushered in more than a gorgeous afternoon.
A large brush fire along Interstate 80 in the Omaha metro area backed up traffic and kept firefighters and law enforcement busy. No injuries were reported.
The record warmth was noteworthy for how early it occurred in the year, said Taylor Nicolaisen, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley.
Omaha's high was 79 degrees Wednesday, breaking the previous record of 76 degrees set in 1992, he said. Lincoln reached 81 degrees, breaking its record of 79 degrees set in 1904.
"This is very early," Nicolaisen said, pointing to Lincoln. In only two previous years since record-keeping began in 1877 in Lincoln has the high crested 80 degrees this early in the year, he said. The prior years were 1972 and 1992.
This week's warmth isn't lasting. A cold front that moved through Wednesday night is expected to shave about 30 degrees off the daytime high on Thursday. Highs in the Omaha metro are forecast around 50 degrees.
Temperatures bounce back up Friday and then drop again over the weekend as storm system moves in.
Nicolaisen suggested people monitor the weekend forecast. For now, Iowa is in the bull's-eye for supercell storms that could bring damaging hail and winds on Saturday, he said.
Omaha is expected to receive light rain Saturday, but could also get some thunder and bluster, Nicolaisen said.
Wednesday's warm, dry and breezy weather was conducive to a high fire danger, Nicolaisen said.
The I-80 brush fire was reported at about 2:45 p.m. along the eastbound lanes near the 84th Street exit.
By the time firefighters had it under control, it had expanded west to the 96th Street area and possibly beyond. It also was reported to have jumped the railroad tracks that run parallel and south of I-80.
Smoke filled the air along the Interstate, including as far west as Interstate 680.
About an hour after the fire was first reported a crash occurred on southbound Interstate 680, near the I-80 interchange. The cause of that crash wasn't immediately available, but traffic was bogged down in the area. No one was seriously injured, according to a 911 dispatcher.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of February 2022
Omaha Marian's Josie Hood kicks off the 400 yard freestyle relay in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn/Elkhorn South/Elkhorn North head coach Chris Jenson cheers on his swimmer, Mattt Uehling, middle, during the 500 yard freestyle in the NSAA boys state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nate Germonprez, a junior, poses for a portrait at Omaha Westside pool on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
David City Aquinas Head Coach Roy Emory watches Tekamah-Herman's Logan Burt, left, and David City Aquinas's Christopher Nickolite, wrestle during a Class C 152-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norfolk's Lesly Rodriguez is introduced before her match with Amherst's Reagen Gallaway 138 -pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
South Sioux City's Yohaly Quinones reacts to winning the during the 152-pound finals match over McCook's Makayla Pate at state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Fillmore Central's Alexander Schademann celebrates his victory over Raymond Central's Logan Bryce during a Class C 132-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Central City's Drew Garfield jumps into the arm of coach and father Darin Garfield after defeating Valentine's William Sprenger during a Class C 113-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Central City's Cole Kunz wrestles Gibbon's Jose Escandon during their Class C 120 pound semifinal match at CHI Health Center on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Noah Blair celebrates with his coach after winning his Class A 182 pound semifinal match at CHI Health Center on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Angelean Rose celebrates with her coach after winning her 145 pound semifinal match at CHI Health Center on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Columbus Lakeview's Owen Bargen celebrates after defeating Wayne's Ashton Munsell in their 138 pound consolation match at CHI Health Center on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Amherst's Taleah Thomas (left) wrestles Platteview's Kaitlyn Jeffrey during their 120 pound match at CHI Health Center on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Gibbon's Jose Escandon wrestles Central City's Cole Kunz during their Class C 120 pound semifinal match at CHI Health Center on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Christian Nash has cuts on his lips after winning his first match in the 220-pound weight class on the first day of the NSAA state wrestling championship in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Crofton/Bloomfield's Hudson Barger, left, and Syracuse's Jace Goebel wrestle during the Class C 120 pound match on the first day of state wrestling on Thursday.
Volunteers serve a meal for people experiencing homelessness as a van from the Open Door Mission drops off people outside the W. Dale Clark Library in downtown Omaha earlier this month. The group serves a meal every Wednesday outside the library, which is scheduled to be relocated to make way for Mutual of Omaha's new headquarters.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Sonny, one of two Elephant calves born in January at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium made his public debut on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Kiki caresses her calf, Eugenia, at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ellis McClintick poses for a portrait next to a photo of him from World War II on Monday. McClintick will turn 100 soon.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Diana Cervantes embodies the spirit of these pioneering girls wrestlers. “When we set our mind to it, we’re going to get that job done.”
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey McGowens attempts a steal against Minnesota's Payton Willis at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
West Point-Beemer 120-pound wrestler Diana Cervantes grew up around the sport, wrestling with her sister on the edge of the mat while her older brother competed. Now, the future Marine wants to help bring her school a state team championship. "We don't have a single banner of any sport," she said. "We're fighting for that."
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Janna Ramos, a Bennington junior, warms up in a hallway before a match in the Weeping Water girls only wrestling invite at Weeping Water High School on Saturday, January 22, 2022.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Johnson County Central 103-pounder Jocelyn Prado, left, has the advantage over Schuyler sophomore Yessica Garcia at last month's Weeping Water invitational. Prado later qualified for next weekend's state meet.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Upendra Chalise didn’t need gloves while skating at the University of Nebraska Medical Center ice rink on Monday, when temperatures reached into the 50s. Several more days of warm weather are forecast.
CHRIS MACHIAN photos, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lat Mayen (right) blocks Northwestern's Elyjah Williams during their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. (right) battles Northwestern's Boo Buie for the ball during their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. (right) battles Northwestern's Elijah Williams for the ball during their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jaz Shelley (second from left) and Bella Cravens (right) battle Rutgers' Osh Brown (left) and Jailyn Mason for the ball during their game on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Allison Weidner (left) battles Rutgers' Sayawni Lassiter for the ball during their game on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Isabelle Bourne (center) tries to get past Rutgers' defense during their game on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Dave Brezack takes loaves of challah bread out of the oven at the Bagel Bin on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Dave Brezack braids a loaf of challah bread he is making at the Bagel Bin on Friday. The restaurant's challah will have a role in the Broadway tour of “Fiddler on the Roof" in Omaha.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Matthew Shrader with some glass pieces he created for Lauritzen Garden's latest exhibit, "Wonders Under Glass."
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Rich Ryan walks toward a piece called "3-D Anatomy of a Flower" at Lauritzen Garden.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Stephanie Meadows wears a necklace with the birthstones of all her children, including her daughter Isabella Santiago on Wednesday. Meadows received the necklace as a Christmas gift. Isabella was killed in a shooting Dec. 22.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
From left, Spencer Shireman, Mike Homa and Cooper Wilson pose for a portrait in a warehouse at Commerce Park, which is owned by R&R Realty Group. R&R is nearing completion of a fourth warehouse at Commerce Park.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!