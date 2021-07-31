Overnight storms soak eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa, cause little damage

Some severe thunderstorms and a radar-indicated tornado didn’t produce any major damage overnight, but the storms did drench several counties in eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa Saturday morning.

Parts of Dodge County and Pottawattamie County saw the heaviest rainfall with about 3 inches of rain, according to Katie Gross, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley. She said Omaha received 1.63 inches, Tekamah received 2.09 inches and Blair received 1.35 inches.

“It was a decent heavy rainfall for us,” Gross said.

At 10:13 p.m. Friday, the weather service issued a tornado warning for Page County in Iowa. The tornado was detected by radar but Gross said the weather service didn’t receive any reports of sightings or damage.

Officials also issued severe thunderstorm warnings for several southwest Iowa counties, including Page, and a severe thunderstorm warning for Nemaha and Otoe Counties in southeast Nebraska.

Some sheds in Harrison County, Iowa, sustained wind damage.

“The areas where we did have storms go through were pretty sparsely populated,” Gross said.