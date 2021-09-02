 Skip to main content
Parts of Nebraska under tornado, flash flood watches
Severe weather is forecast overnight, and the National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for south-central Nebraska and a flood watch for southeast Nebraska.

The Omaha metro area is under the flash flood advisory but not the tornado watch.

According to the weather service, thunderstorms are expected to bring heavy rain to some areas, possibly more than 2 inches. Because the ground is already saturated, flash flooding could develop quickly.

The flash flood watch extends until Friday morning.

The area generally affected by the tornado watch is south-central Nebraska. The watch runs until midnight. 

By 6:30 p.m., two tornado warnings had been issued in south-central Nebraska because of storms capable of generating a tornado.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

